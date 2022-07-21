NewsIndia
NIA

NIA arrests highly radicalized man involved in propagating 'Jihad' against India from Bihar

Ali Asgar is the seventh accused to be arrested in connection with a probe into activities of banned JMB outfit

 

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 21, 2022, 12:01 PM IST|Source: PTI
  • Asgar was arrested from Bihar's East Champaran area
  • Asgar was promoting JMB's ideology and motivating youngsters to carry out Jihad against India
  • Asgar used encrypted applications to communicate secretly with other associates in India and Bangladesh

Trending Photos

NIA arrests highly radicalized man involved in propagating 'Jihad' against India from Bihar

New Delhi: A "highly-radicalized" individual involved in propagating "jihad" against India has been arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) from Bihar, according to an official. Ali Asgar alias Abdullah Bihari, a resident of Siswaniya village, was the seventh accused arrested in connection with a probe into the activities of the banned Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh (JMB) outfit, the official said on Wednesday.

Asgar was arrested during searches conducted in Bihar's East Champaran area on Tuesday, an NIA spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said the case is related to the arrest of six active JMB members, including three illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, from Aishbagh, Bhopal in Madhya Pradesh, who were found involved in propagating the JMB's plans or ideology and motivating youngsters to carry out "jihad" against India.

Also Read: 69 percent of Afghan people believe India 'best friend' to Kabul, says a survey

The case was initially registered at a Bhopal police station on March 14 and re-registered by the NIA on April 5, the anti-terror probe agency said.

"Asgar is a highly-radicalized individual involved in propagating jihad by posting hate and incriminating materials online in various groups on social media platforms.

"He was a close associate of the accused arrested earlier and was found using encrypted applications to communicate secretly with other associates in India and Bangladesh," the NIA spokesperson said.

NIAJihadAli Asgar alias Abdullah BihariJMB

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 99% of world's population forced to breathe poisonous air, says report
DNA Video
DNA: Ocean warns humans over increasing garbage?
DNA Video
DNA: Punjab Police shot dead two killers of Moosewala in encounter
DNA Video
DNA: Dollar Vs Rupee -- How fall in currency will affect India?
DNA Video
DNA: Rupee Vs Dollar -- Why 'strong' India's rupee is 'weak'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: What does historical fall in rupee means, explains Anil Singhvi
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; July 20, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why silence in the country against the mining mafia?
DNA Video
DNA: Mining Mafia -- Analysis of India's biggest robbery
DNA Video
DNA: Who are looking at 'caste' of Agniveers?