NIA arrests ISIS operative who recruited Muslim youth for training in Syria

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (October 23) arrested a terror operative with links to ISIS, ISIL and Daesh.

The 33-year-old accused, Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood, allegedly radicalised and recruited Muslim youth to be sent to Syria to join ISIS.

He did this with the help of two of his associates Ahamed Abdul Cader and Irfan Nasir who were earlier arrested by NIA.

“NIA had registered a case against Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood for having affiliation with the banned terrorist organisations ISIS/ISIL/Daesh,” said the agency in a statement.

“Investigation has revealed that accused Muhammad Tauqir Mahmood in association with co-accused persons had raised funds, radicalized and recruited gullible Muslim youth of a Quran Circle group and illegally sent them to Syria to join ISIS,” added NIA.

The agency further said that in 2013, Mahmood along with his associate had visited Syria illegally to liaise with Daesh leadership and had offered support from Indian Muslims.

