NIA arrests key accused in Bhiwandi fake currency case from Uttar Pradesh

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) have arrested the main accused Mohammad Shadab Khan, a resident of Uttar Pradesh's Gonda district in alleged Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) case. He was arrested on January 31, the NIA said in a statement.

The accused Khan had been absconding since October 2018.

As statement said, the accused Mohammad Shadab Khan was the key player in FICN smuggling racket as he was responsible for taking the delivery of the notes at Malda, West Bengal valued Rs 4,78,000 from Samir Mondal and take it to Mumbai, Maharashtra.

It would then be circulated in different parts of India and delivered to another co-accused Anis Iqlakh Shaikh.

Although the smuggled FICN was seized but the main culprit had been absconding. Investigation of the case has also revealed that the original source of FICN is from across the Indo-Bangladesh Border.

The case is in connection to the seizure of 239 of Fake Indian Currency Notes (FICN) in the denomination of 2,000 with a face value Rs 4,78,000 from the possession of five accused -- Rehan Abbas Shaikh, Safad Mukhtar Ansari, Anis Iqlakh Shaikh, Kishor Namdeo Phular and Rohit Nagendra Singh.

A case was registered on October 11, 2018 in Thane.

After investigation, three more Samir Kalicharan Mandal, Sabir Ali and Abdul Kadir - were arrested. A charge sheet was filed against the eight accused in a Special NIA court in Mumbai.

Further investigation in the case is underway.

