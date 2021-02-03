NIA arrests key accused in killing case of four cops in Jharkhand

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday arrested a person for his alleged involvement in a murder case in which four police personnel were killed and their arms looted by the cadres of the outlawed CPI (Maoist) terrorist organisation in Jharkhand's Latehar, an official said.

Mrityunjay Kumar Singh (34), of Jharkhand's Latehar district who is believed to have a close nexus with the banned CPI (Maoist) leadership, was arrested in connection with the case, an NIA spokesperson said. The case pertains to the attack on the police patrolling party by the cadres of the CPI (Maoist) on November 22, 2019, at Lukaiya more in Latehar in which four police personnel were killed and their arms and ammunition looted.

An FIR was registered on November 23, 2019, under sections of the IPC, the Arms Act, the Criminal Law Amendment Act and the UA (P) Act. The NIA re-registered the case in June last year and took up the investigation. The state police had earlier arrested and charge-sheeted six accused.

The NIA conducted searches at several places in the districts of Latehar, Loherdagga and Palamu. During one of the searches at Singh's premises, unaccounted money amounting to Rs 2.64 crore was recovered, the NIA said.

A day before the incident, Singh had met Ravindra Ganjhu, the regional committee member of the CPI (Maoist) at Bearjanga forest and provided him money for the attack, the official said. The arrested accused is being produced before a special NIA court in Ranchi.