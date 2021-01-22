NIA arrests Naxal Cadre of banned CPI (Maoist) Organization in Kozhikode Maoist Case

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested accused Vijith Vijayan, aged 26, S/o Vijayan V. K., resident of Wayanad district, Kerala in Kozhikode Maoist case (RC-04/2019/NIA/KOC) on Thursday (January 21).

The case was originally registered on 1st November 2019 at Pantheerankavu Police Station, Kozhikode City, Kerala under FIR No. 507/ 2019 and under sections 20, 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act against three accused persons.

The accused Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal were arrested and incriminating materials pertaining to the proscribed organization CPI (Maoist) were seized from them. NIA re-registered the case as (RC-04/2019/NIA/KOC) on December 18, 2019.

The investigation has revealed that the arrested accused Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal along with the absconding accused C. P. Usman had organized several secret meetings of the proscribed organization CPI (Maoist), for furthering its violent extremist activities in Kerala.

Live TV

They had also conspired and committed unlawful activities, as part of their efforts to propagate the ideology and accomplish the objectives of CPI (Maoist). Accordingly, on 27th April 2020, a charge-sheet was filed against the earlier arrested accused Allan Shuaib and Thwaha Fasal besides the absconding accused C. P. Usman under section 120B of IPC besides sections 13, 38 and 39 of UA (P) Act.

The investigation also revealed that charge-sheeted accused Allan Shuaib was radicalized and recruited into CPI( Maoist) by accused Vijith Vijayan who was arrested yesterday. On 1st May 2020, during a search conducted at the premises of Vijith Vijayan in Kozhikode, incriminating materials including documents and various digital devices were seized.

Scrutiny of the data retrieved forensically from the seized digital devices has also yielded details pertaining to the unlawful and terrorist activities of CPI (Maoist) cadres including arrested accused persons.

The arrested accused was produced before the Special NIA Court, Ernakulam and sent to judicial custody. Further investigation in the case continues.