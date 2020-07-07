हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Pulwama

NIA arrests seventh accused in Pulwama attack case

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested one more accused in Pulwama attack case in which at least 40 CRPF personnel were martyred in an IED blast in February 2019. 

The accused has been identified as Bilal Ahmed Kuchey, a resident of Kakapora's Hajibal in Pulwama. He is accused of extending logistic support to JeM terrorists involved in the Pulwama attack. According to sources, the main perpetrators of Pulwama attack had stayed at his house in Hajibal. He reportedly introduced them to other OGWs who then provided them safe stay and assisted them in planning the attack conspiracy. 

He reportedly provided Jaish terrorists with high-end mobile phones which were used by them to communicate with Pakistan-based JeM leadership. Sources said that terrorists also used those advanced phones to communicate among themselves during the planning and while carrying out the IED attack on CRPF troops envoy in Pulwama.

They also used mobile phones to record a clip of 19-yr-old 'Fidayeen' Adil Ahmed Dar, who had carried out the attack. Dar's video had become viral after the attack.

Tags:
PulwamaJammu and KashmirPulwama attackCRPF attackTerrorismNIATerroristPakistan
