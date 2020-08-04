हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Kerala gold smuggling case

NIA arrests two more in connection with Kerala gold smuggling case; 12 held till now

The arrested accused were produced before the NIA Special Court in Ernakulam on August 4 and have been remanded to four days’ NIA custody for interrogation.

File Photo

Thiruvananthapuram: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (August 3, 2020) apprehended two more people in connection with the Kerala gold smuggling case

Sharafudeen (38) and Shafeeq (31) hail from Malappuram district and were arrested after their roles in the conspiracy and pursuant smuggling of gold through diplomatic baggage addressed to the UAE consulate at Thiruvananthapuram.

During the custodial interview of earlier arrested accused Ramees KT, it was revealed that he was aided and assisted by co-conspirators Sharafudeen and Shafeeq in collecting the smuggled gold from arrested accused Sandeep Nair at Thiruvananthapuram and further distributing the contraband among other co-conspirators.

The arrested accused were produced before the NIA Special Court in Ernakulam on Tuesday (August 4) and have been remanded to four days’ NIA custody for interrogation.

NIA has so far arrested twelve people in the case and further investigation is continued.

Kerala gold smuggling caseNIAKeralaNational Investigation AgencyGold smuggling case
