National Investigation Agency

NIA arrests youth in Hyderabad for links with Islamic State

HYDERABAD: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday arrested a youth from Hyderabad for his alleged links with Islamic State (IS). Police sources told IANS that the youth was arrested after the NIA raided eight places in the old city of Hyderabad

The NIA also conducted search at one place in Maharashtra's Wardha. Sources said that the arrested youth was taken to regional office of NIA in Madhapur for interrogation.

The NIA conducted the raids after receiving inputs about the alleged links of the youth with the IS module and based on the interrogation of two IS suspects arrested by the NIA last year.

In February, a supplementary chargesheet was filed by the NIA against Abdullah Basith and Mohammed Abdul Qhadeer before a court in New Delhi.

In its chargesheet, the NIA said that Basith, a resident of Chandrayangutta in Hyderabad, was in touch with the banned terror outfit and was making efforts to propagate the ideology of IS in India. The chargesheet also mentioned that Basith got in touch with some IS workers and his associates in order further the IS' cause. According to NIA, Basith was actively involved in identifying, motivating, and radicalizing Muslim youths to join the IS and wreak havoc in India.

The NIA's chargesheet also said that Abdul Qhadeer, who lives in Hyderabad's Chandrayanagutta, was influenced by Basith becuase he also wanted to propagate IS' ideology in India. The chargesheet added that Qhadeer later held several meetings with other individuals who were propagating IS ideology.

"The recovery of explosive substances from his possession establishes his intention to fabricate an Improvised Explosive Device (IED)," the agency had said in February.

