NIA Attaches Properties Of Hizbul Mujahideen Chief's Sons In Jammu And Kashmir

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday attached the properties of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin's sons -- Syed Shakeel Ahmed and Syed Shahid Yousuf -- in Jammu and Kashmir. Officials said that the property of Syed Ahmad Shakeel in Nursing Garh Mohalla in Srinagar's Ram Bagh was attached on the orders of an NIA special court. Syed Shahid Yousuf's two kanals of Agricultural land situated in the Budgam district have also been attached.

"As per an NIA notice, immoveable property - Survey No. 1917/1566, 1567 and 1568 located at Revenue Estate, Nursing Garh, Mohalla Ram Bagh, Srinagar under the ownership of Syed Ahmad Shakeel (son of Syed Yousuf Shah alias Syed Salahuddin, a 'listed militant' under UA(P) Act, 1967 stands attached under sub-section 33 (1) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 by the Order of Special NIA Court, New Delhi," an official said.

While Syed Ahmad Shakeel was arrested in 2018 in a terror funding case, Syed Shahid Yousuf is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail.

It is noteworthy that the NIA is continuously cracking down on terrorists who are operating from Pakistan and their sympathisers who are active in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier, the agency attached three active terrorists' properties in Kashmir including the property of Mushtaq Ahmed Zargar, the Al-Omar terror outfit chief operating from Pakistan.

According to sources, there are several other terrorists whose properties are to be attached in the coming days.