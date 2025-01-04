NIA Attaches Property Of LeT Associate, A Key Accused In Kokernag Gunfight Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday attached the property of a key accused in a case related to an encounter involving a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist.

In a statement, the NIA reported that a chargesheet had been filed against the accused, Mohammad Akbar Dar, who was an associate of LeT terrorist Uzair Khan. Dar had allegedly provided logistical support, shelter, food, and intelligence to Khan.

As part of its crackdown on terror networks in Kashmir, the NIA attached Dar’s immovable property, measuring 19 marlas, in Halpora, Kokernag, Anantnag, Jammu and Kashmir (J&K). The action was carried out under Sub-section (1) of Section 25 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A).

Uzair Khan was killed in an encounter that took place in the Guri Nad forest area of Kokernag in 2023. Four security personnel were martyred in the encounter.

Mohammad Akbar Dar was arrested on September 20, 2023, after 40 live rounds of AK-47 ammunition and other incriminating materials were recovered from his residence.

He was chargesheeted in March 2024 before the NIA Special Court, Jammu, under Section 120-B of the IPC, Section 25 of the Arms Act, 1959, and Sections 18, 19, 38, and 39 of the UA(P)A, 1967, the statement added.