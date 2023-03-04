topStoriesenglish2579928
NIA Attaches Property of Slain Hizbul Terrorist In Kupwara

The official said land measuring 3 Kanals was attached by the NIA, which was assisted by local police.

Written By  Syed Khalid Hussain Hussain|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2023, 08:30 PM IST|Source: Bureau

The National Investigation Agency on Saturday attached property of a slain Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist in Kralpora area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district. The property belonged to Bashir Ahmed Peer alias Imtiyaz Alam, who was recently killed in Pakistan.

He said Imtiyaz was also declared a terrorist under the UAPA by the Union Home Ministry.

It’s the third terrorist property that NIA had attached in last three days. Earlier, properties of Mushtaq Zargar Al Umar and Basit Reshi of Hizbul Mujahideen, both presently residing in Pakistan, were seized by NIA. Home ministry had a month before published a list of 150 such people designating them as terrorists under UAPA.

