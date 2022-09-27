NewsIndia
PFI

NIA conducts 2nd round of raids on PFI in 8 states; over 40 detained

The NIA is raiding PFI premises in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Assam as per reports.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 27, 2022, 09:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • NIA is conducting another round of raids at PFI premises across the country
  • On Tuesday, the PFI began raiding PFI areas in Uttar Pradesh
  • Overnight raids were also conducted in Aurangabad and Solapur in Maharashtra

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a second round of raids on Popular Front of India (PFI) outfits across 8 states in the country and around 50 members are reportedly detained by the agency. The investigative agency is raiding PFI premises in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Assam.

As per reports, overnight raids were also conducted in Aurangabad and Solapur in Maharashtra. Subsequently, Maharashtra police arrested 13 people in Aurangabad, nabbed 1 suspect from Solapur, and took them to Delhi. 

 

Meanwhile, 18 more PFI's active workers have been arrested by Assam police from Kamrup & Darang districts.

 

The NIA raids along with the help of state police & its ATS units are still ongoing in areas in Uttar Pradesh such as Bulandshahr and Meerut. The raids started early Tuesday morning and are currently underway. In Delhi, raids were on in Nizamuddin, Rohini, Jamia, and Shahin Bagh.

NIA sources said that a number of people have already been detained in connection.

"We are grilling them. As of now no arrest memos have been filed against any of them. They are PFI members. We received fresh inputs after questioning PFI members who were arrested following the September 22 pan-India raids," the sources said.

On September 22, more than 105 PFI members were arrested by the NIA and the ED, while some 200 others were detained.

Look Out Circulars were also issued against two members of the organisation on Monday.

As of now, the NIA is investigating a total of 19 PFI-related cases.

The probe agency has said that 46 accused who were earlier arrested were convicted in 2010-11 cases.

Around 355 PFI members have already been charge-sheeted by the agency.

(With agency inputs)

