NIA conducts 2nd round of raids on PFI in 8 states; over 40 detained

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) is conducting a second round of raids on Popular Front of India (PFI) outfits across 8 states in the country and around 50 members are reportedly detained by the agency. The investigative agency is raiding PFI premises in Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Delhi, Kerala, Gujarat, Karnataka, and Assam.

As per reports, overnight raids were also conducted in Aurangabad and Solapur in Maharashtra. Subsequently, Maharashtra police arrested 13 people in Aurangabad, nabbed 1 suspect from Solapur, and took them to Delhi.

Joint raids by a Central agency and Delhi Police are underway at places related to PFI in different parts of the national capital including Nizamuddin, Shaheen Bagh area. More than 4 people detained: Police Sources — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

Meanwhile, 18 more PFI's active workers have been arrested by Assam police from Kamrup & Darang districts.

Assam | 4 persons linked with PFI detained from the Nagarbera area today. Our operation against PFI is on in many parts of the district: Hiren Nath, ADGP (Special Branch) Assam pic.twitter.com/qTUIEz8PSk — ANI (@ANI) September 27, 2022

The NIA raids along with the help of state police & its ATS units are still ongoing in areas in Uttar Pradesh such as Bulandshahr and Meerut. The raids started early Tuesday morning and are currently underway. In Delhi, raids were on in Nizamuddin, Rohini, Jamia, and Shahin Bagh.

NIA sources said that a number of people have already been detained in connection.

"We are grilling them. As of now no arrest memos have been filed against any of them. They are PFI members. We received fresh inputs after questioning PFI members who were arrested following the September 22 pan-India raids," the sources said.

On September 22, more than 105 PFI members were arrested by the NIA and the ED, while some 200 others were detained.

Look Out Circulars were also issued against two members of the organisation on Monday.

As of now, the NIA is investigating a total of 19 PFI-related cases.

The probe agency has said that 46 accused who were earlier arrested were convicted in 2010-11 cases.

Around 355 PFI members have already been charge-sheeted by the agency.

(With agency inputs)