NIA Conducts Raids At 12 Locations In 4 Districts Of J&K In Terrorist Conspiracy Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted a series of raids across four districts of Kashmir as part of its continuing investigations into the conspiracy of the newly floated offshoots of proscribed Pakistan-backed terrorist outfits to destabilise J&K.





Twelve locations in the four districts of Kulgam, Bandipora, Shopian and Pulwama were raided as part of today’s crackdown. The locations were residential premises of hybrid terrorists and Overground Workers linked with the newly formed offshoots and affiliates of the banned terrorist outfits. Premises of sympathizers and cadres of these organizations were also searched extensively in the raids.Several digital devices containing large volumes of incriminating data have been recovered by NIA in these searches. These will be subjected to thorough scrutiny by the agency to unravel the details of the terrorist conspiracy, which NIA started investigating a year ago after registering a suo moto case on 21st June 2022.The newly floated terror outfits being probed by NIA include The Resistance Front (TRF), United Liberation Front Jammu & Kashmir (ULFJ&K), Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind (MGH), Jammu & Kashmir Freedom Fighters (JKFF), Kashmir Tigers, PAAF and others. These outfits are affiliated with Pak-backed organizations like Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr, Al-Qaeda, etc., which have been banned by the Government of India.The cadres and workers whose premises were raided are under the NIA’s scanner for their involvement in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms/ammunition. They have been engaged in spreading activities relating to terror, violence, and subversion in J&K, according to the NIA investigations.Investigations have revealed that Pak-based operatives were using social media platforms to promote terror. Drones were being used by them to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics etc. to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir valley.The terror conspiracy under investigation relates to plotting by the banned outfits in both physical and cyberspace to unleash violent terrorist attacks in J&K with sticky bombs, IEDs and small arms etc. The organizations, supported by their masters in Pakistan, have been conspiring to commit acts of terror and violence, by radicalizing local youth and mobilizing overground workers, to disturb peace and communal harmony in J&K.