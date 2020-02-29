हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
National Investigation Agency

NIA conducts raids at 2 places in South Kashmir in connection with Pulwama terror attack

NIA arrested the ground worker of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Shakir Bhasir on Friday (February 29,2020) and conducted the raid as per the investigation. The raids were conducted at the terrorist's house and their hideout in Bakripora and Hajibal located in Pulwama district.

NIA conducts raids at 2 places in South Kashmir in connection with Pulwama terror attack
File photo

Pulwama: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday (February 29,2020) continued to raid the houses of terrorists involved in Pulwama terror attack in South Kashmir district. 

NIA arrested the over-ground workers of Jaish-e-Mohammed, Shakir Bashir Magrey on Friday (February 28, 2020) and conducted the raid as per his inputs during interrogation. The raids were conducted at the terrorist's house and their hideout in Bakripora and Hajibal.

As per official information, Shakir has helped  Pulwama attack suicide bomber Adil Ahmad Dar, who had allegedly hit the RDX-laden vehicle against a CRPF bus at Avantipora on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway on February 14, 2019. 

According to sources, Shakir gave shelter to the Jaish terrorists in Kakpora to help them implement the Pulwama attack and also provided them with financial support. 

The raid conducted in Shakir's house went for around three hours and many documents were seized in the process. Some of the rooms in Shakir's house were also seized and his family was interrogated in this regard. 

After the NIA started investigating in the Pulwama attack matter, dozens of places were raided and many terrorists and their supporters have been arrested till date. Terrorist head outs have also been destroyed in South Kashmir especially Pulwama-Shopian.

 

 

 

