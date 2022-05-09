हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Dawood Ibrahim

NIA raids locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim's associates; detains Chota Shakeel's aid in Mumbai

The probe agency is currently conducting raids in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places, ANI news agency reported.

NIA raids locations linked to Dawood Ibrahim&#039;s associates; detains Chota Shakeel&#039;s aid in Mumbai
File photo
Play

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (May 9, 2022) conducted raids at several locations in Mumbai and adjoining Thane district linked to associates of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, ANI news agency reported.

The probe agency also conducted raids at locations linked to a few hawala operators. Several hawala operators and drug peddlers were reportedly associated with Ibrahim.

The NIA teams carried out simultaneous raids in Nagpada, Goregaon, Borivali, Santacruz, Mumbra, Bhendi Bazar, and other places, ANI said.

Meanwhile, the NIA has also detained gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit in Mumbai.

The NIA picked up Qureshi, the husband of Shakeel's sister-in-law, from his residence in the Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai, the PTI news agency reported.

In February this year, the Enforcement Directorate had questioned Qureshi as part of its probe in a money laundering case linked to Dawood Ibrahim. 

The NIA said that it had registered a case against hawala operators and drug peddlers who were associated with Dawood in February this year.

In its FIR against Dawood Ibrahim, the NIA had said that a D-Company under him and his associates has established a special unit for striking terror in the people of India by attacking eminent personalities. 

It also stated that they are planning to instigate and trigger incidents that may lead to the onset of violence in several parts of the country, including the national capital region and Mumbai.

(With agency inputs)

