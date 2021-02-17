NIA files chargesheet against 11 terrorists in JMB dacoity cases

BENGALURU: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a chargesheet before the NIA Special Court in Karnataka’s Bengaluru in connection with the dacoities committed by members of terror outfit JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh).

Those named in the chargesheet are - (i) Najir Sheikh @ PatlaAnasaged 25 years, r/o Murshidabad District, West Bengal, (ii) ArifHussain @ MotaAnasaged 24 years,r/o Barpeta District, Assam, (iii) AsifIkbal @ Nademaged 23 years, r/o Murshidabad District, West Bengal, (iv) Jahidul Islam @ Kausaraged 40 years,r/o Jamalpur District, Bangladesh, (v) KadorKazi @ MijanurRahamanaged 33 years,r/o Birbhum District, West Bengal, (vi) HabiburRahamanSk @ Talhaaged 28 years,r/o Birbhum District, West Bengal, (vii) MdDilwarHossain @ Umar aged 28 years,r/o Malda District, West Bengal, (viii) MustafizurRahman @ Tuhinaged 39 years,r/o Birbhum District, West Bengal, (ix) Adil Sheikh @ Asadullahaged 27 years,r/o Murshidabad District, West Bengal, (x) Abdul Karim @ KorimSkaged 21 years,r/o Murshidabad District, West Bengal and (xi) MosarafHossain @ Hossainaged 22 years,r/o Murshidabad District, West Bengal u/s (i). 120B, 34, 201, 395, 397, 399, 400 & 458 of IPC, and sec. 17, 18 & 20 of UA (P) Act.

According to the chargesheet, the four cases RC-15 to 18/2020/NIA/DLI were re-registered on 01.04.2020, for the dacoities committed by members of JMB (Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen Bangladesh) who, in the month of February 2018, hatched a conspiracy with an intention to raise funds for the cause of the JMB on the pretext of “Maal-e-Ganimat”.

In furtherance of the conspiracy, JMB members committed dacoities at four places in Bengaluru in February-April 2020, the NIA chargesheet said.

The four cases were originally registered as FIR No. 109/2018 dated 27.02.2018 of K R Puram PS, FIR No. 119/2018dated 15.03.2018 of Attibele PS, FIR No.69/2018 dated 20.03.2018 of Kothanur PS and FIR No. 172/2018 dated 24.04.2018 of Attibele PS, Bengaluru.

During the investigation, all these accused persons were taken into police custody and were thoroughly interrogated. The main accused Jahidul Islam @Kausar disclosed and pointed out all the hideouts where he along with his associates/JMB members had taken shelter and identified shops from where they had procured instruments for using the same in dacoities and also the houses where dacoities were committed from February to April 2019.

The investigation also revealed that Jahidul Islam @Kausar, a Bangladeshi national, who is the main conspirator and leader of JMB, a proscribed terrorist organization, was involved in promoting the activities of JMB in India.

He is one of the prime accused in serial blasts in Bangladesh carried out by JMB in 2005. He is also the main conspirator in RC-03/2014/NIA/DLI (Burdwan Bomb blast Case) and RC-04/2018/NIA/DLI (Bodh Gaya Blast Case). The investigation established the broad network forged by JMB terrorists in India for committing terrorist and subversive activities by procuring arms and explosives, recruiting youth and conducting training camps.

The investigation against the absconding accused is continuing.

