NIA files chargesheet against 4 JeM terrorists, including aide of Pulwama attack mastermind

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday filed a chargesheet against four Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terrorists, including Sajjad Ahmad Khan, who is a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir Ahmad Khan. The NIA said in its chargesheet filed before a Delhi Court that Sajjad and three other JeM terrorists were planning to carry out terror attacks in Delhi-NCR and other parts of the country.

Besides Sajjad, the other JeM terrorists named in the chargesheet are Tanveer Ahmed Ganie, 29, Bilal Ahmad Mir, 23, and Muzaffar Ahmad Bhat, 25. It may be recalled that the charges against Pulwama attack mastermind Mudassir were abated earlier since he was killed in an encounter with security forces in March 2019.

“The accused persons were part of proscribed organization JeM. The four were in regular touch with Mudassir Ahmad Khan and had together planned to carry out more fidayeen attacks like Pulwama in other parts of the country, including Delhi," NIA said in the chargesheet.

Live TV

“Tanveer Ahmed Ganie and Bilal Ahmad Mir wanted to carry out fidayeen attacks similar to the Pulwama bombing. The two elder brothers of Sajjad Ahmad Khan were also active JeM terrorists who were killed in two different encounters with security forces. Thereafter, he joined JeM and was directed to conduct reconnaissance in Delhi-NCR area,” the NIA added.

The NIA has filed the chargesheet under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 121 A (waging, or attempting to wage war, or abetting waging of war, against the government of India) of IPC, and various sections of stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and sections of Explosives Substances Act.