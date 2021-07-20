NIA files chargesheet against CPI-Maoist member in special court in Kerala’s Ernakulam

Kozhikode: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (July 20) filed a supplementary chargesheet against a member of the banned organization CPI (Maoist) before a special court in Kerala’s Ernakulam.

The agency found out that Vijith Vijayan was an active member of CPI (Maoist) and was part of the publication division.

Vijayan was arrested by NIA in January this year.

He was instrumental in translating the documents of CPI (Maoist) and facilitating recruitment for this banned organization, said NIA.

The case was originally registered in November 2019 at Pantheerankavu Police Station, Kozhikode against Allan Shuaib Thwaha Fasal and CP Usman for their role in furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist).

The NIA said that its investigation revealed that Vijayan had motivated and recruited chargesheeted accused Allan Shuaib and was actively involved in enhancing the activities and influence of CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisation, Padantharam.

