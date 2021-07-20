हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CPI (Maoist)

NIA files chargesheet against CPI-Maoist member in special court in Kerala’s Ernakulam

The agency found out that Vijith Vijayan was an active member of CPI (Maoist) and was part of the publication division.

NIA files chargesheet against CPI-Maoist member in special court in Kerala’s Ernakulam
Representational Image

Kozhikode: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday (July 20) filed a supplementary chargesheet against a member of the banned organization CPI (Maoist) before a special court in Kerala’s Ernakulam.

The agency found out that Vijith Vijayan was an active member of CPI (Maoist) and was part of the publication division.

Vijayan was arrested by NIA in January this year.

He was instrumental in translating the documents of CPI (Maoist) and facilitating recruitment for this banned organization, said NIA.

The case was originally registered in November 2019 at Pantheerankavu Police Station, Kozhikode against Allan Shuaib Thwaha Fasal and CP Usman for their role in furthering the activities of CPI (Maoist).

The NIA said that its investigation revealed that Vijayan had motivated and recruited chargesheeted accused Allan Shuaib and was actively involved in enhancing the activities and influence of CPI (Maoist) and its frontal organisation, Padantharam. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
CPI (Maoist)TerrorismNIANational Investigation Agency
Next
Story

CISF nabs foreigner carrying unaccounted cash hidden in Milano biscuit packets at IGI airport

Must Watch

PT12M37S

Bakrid: This attitude of Kerala government is unfortunate, says Supreme Court