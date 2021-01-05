NIA files supplementary charge-sheet in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen narco terror case

New Delhi: National Investigation Agency (NIA) filed Supplementary charge sheet in Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM) narco-terror case in the NIA Special Court Mohali in Punjab on Tuesday (January 5).

Jaswant Singh alias Jassa from Gurdaspur and Gursant Singh alias Gora from Tarn Taran, Punjab were charged under sections 120B, 419, 471, 201 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and sections 8 r/w 21, 27A and 29 of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and sections 17, 18 & 20 of UA (P) Act against narco-terrorists. Both the accused persons were involved in the collection, distribution and selling of Heroin smuggled from Pakistan and also in collection and channelization of proceeds so generated for furthering the activities of Hizb-ul-Mujahideen.

Accused Gursant Singh was one of the important members of terrorist gang and as a close associate of prime accused Iqbal Singh alias, Shera was responsible for the safe movement of Heroin and proceeds to various places and unknown persons. The investigation has also brought out that he has purchased many immovable properties and luxury cars to be used as hiding outs and for transportation of drugs and proceeds.

Earlier, a charge sheet was filed on 20.10.2020 against ten accused persons namely Hilal Ahmed Shergojri, r/o dist- Pulwama (J&K) (Arrested), Bikram Singh, r/o dist- Amritsar (Arrested), Maninder Singh, r/o dist- Amritsar (Arrested), Ranjit Singh, r/o dist- Gurdaspur (Arrested), Jaswant Singh, r/o dist- Gurdaspur (Arrested), Ranjit Singh, r/o dist- Amritsar (Arrested), Gagandeep Singh, r/o dist- Amritsar (Arrested), Iqbal Singh, r/o dist- Amritsar (Absconding), Zafar Hussain Bhat, r/o dist.- Anantnag (J&K), presently in Pakistan (Absconding) and Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, r/o dist- Pulwama (J&K) (Killed) u/s 120B, 419, 471, 489C of IPC, sections 8, 21, 23, 12 24, 25, 27, 27A, 29 & 31 of NDPS Act, sections 17, 18, 20, 38 and 40 of UA(P) Act and section 12(1)(b) of Indian Passports Act in the Special NIA Court, Mohali, Punjab.

This case arose out of PS Sadar Amritsar Case no.135 dated 25.04.2020 pertaining to arrest of one Hilal Ahmed Shergojri and recovery of Rs. 29 Lacs from his possession, by Punjab Police on 25.04.2020. NIA took up the investigation of the case on 08.05.2020. During the investigation by NIA, it emerged that accused Hilal, who had come to Amritsar to collect the amount of Rs 29 Lacs, was a member of proscribed terrorist organization Hizb-ul –Mujahideen (HM) and a close associate of Riyaz Ahmed Naikoo, the then HM commander of Kashmir Valley.

This led to busting of a major Narco-terror module involved in smuggling and selling of Heroin in India and channelizing of drug-proceeds to Pakistan through hawala and to the HM terrorists based in J&K at the behest of HM terrorists based in Pakistan.