NIA holds searches in Karnataka in human trafficking case involving Bangladeshis

Bengaluru: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted searches in Karnataka at the premises of a suspect believed to be involved in making fake identity proof documents for Bangladeshi traffickers and their victims, the probe agency said on Sunday.

In a press release, the agency said that the searches were carried out at two locations on Saturday. During the searches, various incriminating documents, six digital devices, including hard disks and mobile phones, used for making the forged documents were seized, the NIA said.

In June a raid was conducted by the Karnataka Police at a rented house and seven Bangladeshi women and a child were rescued from the custody of human traffickers. A case was registered against 13 accused in this matter at Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar police station, the statement said.

The women were trafficked to India from Bangladesh by the accused on the pretext of providing them jobs but were forced into prostitution instead.

The NIA re-registered the case under sections of the IPC, the Foreigners Act and the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.

Further investigation in the case continues.