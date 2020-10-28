हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
National Investigation Agency

NIA raids 10 locations across J&K; Mehbooba Mufti says BJP using its 'pet agency' to intimidate critics

Several incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized after NIA raids.

NIA raids 10 locations across J&amp;K; Mehbooba Mufti says BJP using its &#039;pet agency&#039; to intimidate critics
File Photo (ANI)

Srinagar: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has raided 10 locations across Jammu and Kashmir in connection with a case pertaining to certain NGOs and Trusts raising funds in India and abroad in the name of charitable activities and then using those funds for carrying out secessionist and separatist activities in J&K. 

Reacting on the raids, former Jammu and Kashmir CM Mehbooba Mufti said on Wednesday (October 28, 2020) that it is yet another example of Central government's vicious crackdown on freedom of expression and dissent. The PDP President added that the NIA has become BJPs pet agency to intimidate & browbeat those who refuse to fall in line

The NIA also conducted searches at one location in Bangalore in the same connection.

The case was registered by NIA on October 8, 2020, on receipt of credible information that certain NGOs and Trusts are collecting funds domestically and abroad through so-called donations and business contributions etc and are then utilizing these funds for secessionist and terrorist activities in J&K.

Those whose premises have been searched include residence and office of Khurram Parvez (co-ordinator of J&K Coalition of Civil Society), his associates viz Parvez Ahmad Bukhari, Parvez Ahmad Matta and Bengaluru-based associate viz Swati Sheshadri; Ms Parveena Ahanger, Chairperson of Association of Parents of Disappeared Persons (APDPK) and offices of NGO Athrout and GK Trust.

Several incriminating documents and electronic devices have been seized and further investigation in the case is continued.

Live TV

Tags:
National Investigation AgencyJammu and KashmirMehbooba Mufti
Next
Story

Bihar assembly election 2020: Tejashwi Yadav likens CM Nitish Kumar to General Dyer, seeks HC-monitored probe into Munger firing
  • 79,90,322Confirmed
  • 1,20,010Deaths

Full coverage

  • 4,29,90,032Confirmed
  • 11,53,625Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT12M16S

Nikita Love Jihad: Congress connection of Nikita's murderer Tauseef?