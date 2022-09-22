NIA raids PFI, SDPI offices; activists stage protests in Mangalore, ask officials to 'go back'

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency raided several locations in Karnataka's Bengaluru, Mangalore and Shivamogga. Their raids were done in search of people supporting terrorist organisations in our country. The Social Democratic Party (SDPI) and Popular Front of India(PFI) offices were searched. These offices were on the Nellikal road in Bengaluru. The NIA has also detained about 100 PFI workers.

They are alleged to be supporting terrorists. As the information on the raids and the PFI workers' detention spread, SDPI and PFI activists protested the raid in front of their offices, urging NIA officials to leave. To increase security, CRPF personnel have been stationed on Nellikai Road. CRPF officers have completely closed the road.

Karnataka Police detained PFI and SDPI workers protesting against NIA raid in Mangaluru https://t.co/UB1PMTkP82 pic.twitter.com/70Fy4BQZOc — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

The NIA is searching Mohammad Sakib's home in Richmond Town, the national secretary of the PFI. Searches are also being conducted at the homes of PFI secretary Afsar Pasha and Karnataka state president Nasir Pasha in Padarayanapura and Tannery Road, Bengaluru.

These raids are taking place mainly in Southern India, and are termed the largest ever investigation process to date by the National Investigation Agency. The searches are taking place at the homes of those suspected of funding terrorism, organising training camps, and radicalising people to join proscribed organisations, according to officials quoted by the news agency PTI.

The investigating agency also conducted a raid on the home of Abdul Khader Kulai, the brother of SDPI district president Abubakar Kulai, which is located near Surathkal's Kulai. Search operations were also underway at the homes of SDPI and PFI leaders in Bajpe, Jokatte, Kavoor, and Kulai, according to TV9 Kannada. The PFI stated in a statement that "Raids are being conducted on the homes of the country's national, state, and local leaders.

The office of the state committee is also being searched ". "We strongly condemn the fascist regime's efforts to silence dissenting voices," the group said. A large contingent of police officers was on hand to provide security for the various raids. The NIA is also looking into the July 26 murder of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettar in Bellare, Dakshina Kannada district.