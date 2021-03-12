हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NIA

NIA recovers Rs 91 lakhs part of drug proceeds in Handwara narco-terrorism case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered proceeds of narcotics to the tune of Rs 91 lakhs in cash in Handwara Narco-Terrorism case

Image used for representational purpose
Image used for representational purpose

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) recovered proceeds of narcotics to the tune of Rs 91 lakhs in cash in Handwara Narco-Terrorism case

The case was initially registered on June 11, 2020 at Handwara Police Station, District Kupwara in Jammu and Kashmir wherein during a vehicle inspection at Kairo Bridge, the car of the accused Abdul Momin Peer was intercepted by police and Rs 20 Lakhs along with 2 kilos of Heroin was recovered in search.

NIA had re-registered the case on June 23, 2020 and taken up the investigation. 

Recently, NIA had arrested five accused persons from Srinagar and Jammu on March 1, 2021 and had taken them on remand for 15 days.

Based upon examination and disclosure made by arrested accused persons, NIA conducted searches and recovered proceeds of narcotics smuggling to the tune of Rs 91 Lakhs.

The amount was found concealed in a field in Gurwal village in Samba district. Investigation revealed that arrested accused Romesh Kumar had received the cash proceeds of drugs from narco-smugglers based in Kashmir valley for self as well as for further channelization to different terrorist entities. 

Further investigation in the case continues.

 

