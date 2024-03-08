NIA Releases Video Of Rameshwaram Cafe Blast Suspect, Seeks Info From People

Bengaluru: In a significant development in the investigation of the Rameshwaram Cafe blast in Bengaluru, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has released a crucial video footage featuring a suspect believed to be linked to the incident. The blast, which occurred on March 1 at the popular eatery in Bengaluru's Brookfield area, has prompted a thorough examination by the central agency.

New Video Evidence Unveiled

The released CCTV footage suggests that the suspect, after planting the improvised explosive device (IED) at the cafe, changed clothes and boarded a bus bound for Tumakuru in Karnataka. This discovery sheds new light on the sequence of events leading up to the explosion.

#WATCH | NIA releases a video of the suspect linked to the Bengaluru's Rameshwaram Cafe blast case, seeks citizens' help in ascertaining his identity



Appeal For Information

Seeking assistance from the public, the NIA has urged individuals with relevant information to come forward. Contact details have been provided for anyone willing to share vital leads, emphasizing the importance of community involvement in combating terrorism. The agency can be reached at 08029510900 or 8904241100, or via email at info.blr.nia@gov.in.

Reward Announced

In a bid to incentivize cooperation, the NIA has announced a reward of Rs 10 lakh for any information leading to the identification or arrest of the bomber involved in the Rameshwaram Cafe blast. Assurances of confidentiality have been extended to informants, ensuring their safety while contributing to the investigation.

Identification Of Suspect

Accompanying the reward announcement is a released image of the suspect, captured from the CCTV footage placing a bag inside the cafe. The individual is described as wearing a cap, black pants, and black shoes, offering a visual reference for potential identification.

Collaborative Investigation

The transfer of the case to the NIA, facilitated by the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) on March 3, underscores the seriousness with which the government regards the incident. The NIA's involvement signifies a concerted effort to delve into the complexities of the case and pursue leads that could lead to the apprehension of those responsible.

Initial Findings

Initial investigations by the Bengaluru Police, prior to the NIA's involvement, had identified the use of an IED device with a timer in the explosion. The blast, occurring during the bustling lunch hour, resulted in injuries to several individuals, prompting swift action from law enforcement agencies.