The National Investigation Agency today conducted searches at multiple locations in Hyderabad, including the residence of Vyedham Magazine Editor amd journalist N. Venugopal. The searches are part of an investigation into suspected connections with Maoist groups. The search operations were conducted at Himayathnagar and LB Nagar in Hyderabad.

N. Venugopal is the nephew of Telugu poet Professor Varavara Rao. Professor Rao is currently on medical bail in the Elgar Parishad case. He was arrested for allegedly plotting to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The searches, taking place at . Venugopal's residence in Himayatnagar, are related to his alleged connections with Maoists.

Similar operations were also carried out at the residence of Ravi Sharma, located in Rock Town Colony of LB Nagar. NIA sources reported the confiscation of Mr. Sharma's mobile phone, along with old literature and pamphlets during the raids.