NIA Seizes Assets Of Khalistani Extremist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun In Punjab

Gurpatwant Pannun had warned the Hindus in Canada to leave Canada and announced a new referendum and vote to determine if the Indian high commissioner was behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 23, 2023, 02:27 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday confiscated the properties owned by banned Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) founder and designated terrorist Gurpatwant Singh Pannu in Punjab's Amritsar, Jalandhar and capital Chandigarh. Recently, Pannun had warned the Hindus in Canada to leave the country and announced a new referendum and vote to determine if the Indian high commissioner was behind the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar. A video of Pannun making these statements is circulating on social media.

He said that they want to take revenge for Nijjar, whose death has triggered a diplomatic spat between India and Canada after Prime Minister Justin Trudeau accused ‘agents of the Indian government’ of carrying out the attack.

