NIA takes underworld don Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Guddu Pathan into custody.

New Delhi: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday (May 9, 2022) took underworld Don Dawood Ibrahim's close aide Guddu Pathan into custody amid raids at multiple locations across Mumbai.

Earlier today, NIA detained gangster Chhota Shakeel's aide Salim Qureshi aka Salim Fruit and a trustee of Haji Ali Dargah in Mumbai after conducting raids at over 20 places here and in adjoining Thane district against associates of fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, an official said.

The NIA picked up Salim Qureshi, the husband of Chhota Shakeel's sister-in-law, from his residence in Bhendi Bazar area of south Mumbai, he said.

