NIA team to investigate drone attack at Air Force Station in Jammu, police thwarts another attack recovers explosives

New Delhi: Hours after two explosions rocked the Indian Air Force station in Jammu airport which is being termed a ‘terror attack’, the investigative agencies have intensified their probe into the blast. According to sources, the central government is preparing to handover the investigation to National Investigation Agency (NIA). The Jammu and Kashmir Police is working on the case alongwith other agencies.

The drones were launched from a few kilometers away from the airbase, although it is also being investigated whether the drones were sent from across the border. As per experts, the terrorists wanted to target the Air Force helicopter which was present at the air station but they missed the target, had the terrorists found the target then it could have caused a lot of damage.

Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir Police thwarted a major terrorist attack as it recovered 5-6 kgs of explosives from a crowded area in Jammu. Police is interrogating a Lashkar terrorist who allegedly received the explosives and was going to plant it at some crowded place.

The suspect is being interrogated. More suspects likely to be picked up in this foiled IED blast attempt.

While, the Jammu & Kashmir Police has registered an FIR under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, a high-level meeting was underway at the Air Force station with senior police and Indian Air Force officials in attendance, PTI reported.

On the intervening night of June 26-27, two explosives-laden drones reportedly crashed into the high-security Indian Air Force station at Jammu airport. The Indian Air Force (IAF) has launched an investigation into the attack that injured two IAF personnel.

The first explosion took place around 1.40 am and ripped off the roof of a single-storey building at the technical area of the airport while the second one was on the ground, officials said.

This is the second such terrorist attack on an Air Force Station in the forward area after Pathankot.

