NIA's chargesheet names 6 Pakistani nationals in 237 kg seizure of narcotics in Gujarat

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet naming six Pakistani nationals and an Indian in an ongoing case of seizure of 237 kg narcotics from a Pakistan-based vessel from Gujarat in May 2019.

The six Pakistani nationals and one Indian national were booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, the UAPA Act and the NDPS Act.

The seven accused, named in the NIA chargesheet are — Safdar Ali, Alahi Daad Angiyara, Azim Khan, Abdul Aziz, Abdul Gafur and Mohamad Malah, all residents of Karachi; and Ramjhan, a resident of Beyt-Dwarka in Gujarat. All the accused have been arrested.

The narcotics were recovered from Pakistani vessel Al-Madina near Jakhau Port in Kutch, said the NIA.

The case pertains to the seizure of 237 kgs of narcotics from Pakistani vessel Al-Madina near Jakhau Port in Kutch, Gujarat. The arrested accused had conspired and attempted to bring in a total of 330 Kg of narcotics drugs in Gujarat.

"Investigation in the case has revealed that the arrested accused persons had conspired and attempted to bring a total 330 kg of narcotics drugs into Gujarat, who were eventually intercepted by Indian Coast Guards on May 21, 2019 and resulted in the recovery of nearly 237 kg of narcotics, several incriminating articles and Pakistani Currency Notes."

The Central anti-terror agency filed the chargesheet against these arrested people in a NIA Special Court, Ahmedabad, Gujarat on charges of criminal conspiracy, Unlawful Activities of Prevention Act and Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

"Further investigation against nine absconding Pakistani accused persons continues," the NIA said.

