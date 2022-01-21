Nice gesture: Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose's daughter on statue announcement. Know more

New Delhi: Anita Bose-Pfaff, daughter of freedom fighter Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose called Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s announcement about the erection of an iconic statue dedicated to Neta Ji at India Gate a “nice gesture.”

Welcoming the decision as "better late than never", Bose-Pfaff said the announcement took her by surprise.

"I am very happy about the decision. It is a very good location. I am certainly glad that his statue would be put up at such a prominent place. What surprises me is it came all of a sudden now. One might have prepared a bit earlier, but better late than never, I must say,” PTI quoted her as saying.

Addressing the Republic Day tableau rejection controversy that erupted between the West Bengal government and the Centre, Anita said that she hoped that the statute announcement will put an end to the friction.

I hope that the controversy about the tableau can also be put to rest in a satisfactory manner," Bose-Pfaff told PTI over the telephone from Germany, where she lives.

Neta Ji Subhash Chandra Bose statue

Ahead of Bose's 125th birth anniversary on January 23, the prime minister announced on Friday that a grand statue of the iconic freedom fighter will be installed at India Gate as a symbol of India's "indebtedness" to him.

Till the statue, made of granite, is completed, a hologram statue of his will be present at the same place, he said. Modi said he will unveil the hologram statue on January 23.

Republic Day tableau controversy

The Central government has rejected the tableau sent by the West Bengal government to be displayed on the Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Banerjee had expressed "shock" at the rejection of the state's tableau, themed on Bose and his Indian National Army. It also featured other Bengal icons like Rabindranath Tagore, Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar, Swami Vivekananda and Sri Aurobindo.

As the rejection of West Bengal's tableau for the Republic Day parade snowballed into a major row, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee informing her that the CPWD's float for the occasion pays homage to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose, but her TMC was implacable, saying the state's "dignity has been hurt."

(With agency inputs)

Live TV