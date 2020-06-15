हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Greater Noida

Nigerian citizen kills 3-year-old daughter in Greater Noida, arrested

In a  shocking incident, a Nigerian citizen resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, killed his 3-year-old daughter on Monday (June 15, 2020). The accused used to live in Flat No A204 of Imperia Society of Ecotech 3.

Nigerian citizen kills 3-year-old daughter in Greater Noida, arrested
Representational Image

Greater Noida: In a  shocking incident, a Nigerian citizen resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, killed his 3-year-old daughter on Monday (June 15, 2020). The accused used to live in Flat No A204 of Imperia Society of Ecotech 3.

As per reports, the man threw his daughter from the second floor after which the girl died. The man belongs to Oziona Declan in Nigeria. 

The incident came to light after the wife of accused Julie filed a complaint of the incident in the nearby police station. The wife further informed the police that she had a fight with her husband after which he was acting strangely.

Meanwhile, the police has taken the accused in remand and is further investigation into the matter. 

Tags:
Greater NoidaNigerian citizen3-year-old girl killed
Next
Story

Now, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to target Centre on coronavirus COVID-19 lockdown

  • 3,32,424Confirmed
  • 9,520Deaths

Full coverage

  • 78,35,340Confirmed
  • 4,31,141Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT8M44S

Video: Two Indian High Commission officials go missing in Pakistan