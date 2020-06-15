Nigerian citizen kills 3-year-old daughter in Greater Noida, arrested

Greater Noida: In a shocking incident, a Nigerian citizen resident of Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, killed his 3-year-old daughter on Monday (June 15, 2020). The accused used to live in Flat No A204 of Imperia Society of Ecotech 3.

As per reports, the man threw his daughter from the second floor after which the girl died. The man belongs to Oziona Declan in Nigeria.

The incident came to light after the wife of accused Julie filed a complaint of the incident in the nearby police station. The wife further informed the police that she had a fight with her husband after which he was acting strangely.

Meanwhile, the police has taken the accused in remand and is further investigation into the matter.