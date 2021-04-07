Night curfew imposed in Delhi to curb COVID surge: Here's how you can apply for e-pass

New Delhi: Amid an unprecedented surge in the COVID-19 infections in the national capital, the government imposed a seven-hour night curfew from 10 pm to 5 am on Tuesday (April 6) with immediate effect.

The order came on the same day when Delhi reported 3,548 new COVID-19 cases, pushing the total tally to 6,79,962, as per the Delhi government’s health bulletin.

The DMRC also announced that entry in Metro during the night curfew, from 10 pm to 5 am, will be allowed only to those passengers who fall in the essential category.

Who is exempted during night curfew in Delhi and can travel without e-pass?

Pregnant women and patients seeking treatment are exempted for travel during night time in the national capital.

Medical professionals like private doctors, nurses and paramedics are exempted from carrying an e-pass but will be required to show their identity proofs for travelling in the city during night curfew.

Individuals who are going to the airport and railway station will be needed to show valid tickets for travelling at night in Delhi.

Who is exempted but needs e-pass for travel during night curfew in Delhi?

As per the state governments orders, the vaccination centres in the national capital will be open 24 hours. Individuals traveling to get their vaccination jab during the curfew timings will require a documentation proof. These individuals can carry a soft or hard copy of an e-pass, which can be obtained from Delhi government’s website.

People travelling for essential services will be exempted from the restrictions but carrying an e-pass for travelling between 10 pm-5 am is mandatory.

Similarly, Journalists and media people will be required to carry an e-pass with them if they are working during night curfew hours.

How to get an e-pass in Delhi?

Visit the Delhi government’s official e-pass website at https://epass.jantasamvad.org/epass/init/

Individuals will be required to enter numerous details

After completion of the form the individuals will receive a QR enabled exemption on the registered mobile number or email-ID

E-pass must be downloaded and shown to the authorities at checkpoints during night curfew

