Night curfew lifted in parts of Meghalaya's Shillong, situation remains tense

SHILLONG: The night curfew imposed in the Meghalaya capital Shillong after violent clashes claimed two lives was lifted at 8 am on Sunday (March 1). The indefinite curfew, however, will remain in force in areas under the jurisdiction of Lumdiengjri and Sadar police stations and Cantonment Beat House.

Police officials said that the curfew was imposed since 9 pm Saturday, following the death of two persons in two separate attacks. The situation is still tense in the region as a Khasi Students' Union (KSU) activist was killed in a clash between KSU members and non-tribals during a rally in Ichamati area.

"There is a likelihood of a serious breakdown of peace and tranquillity which may lead to loss of life and property... I do promulgate curfew in these areas from 8 am on March 1 until further orders," District Magistrate Matsiewdor W Nongbri said in an order.

Violent clashes broke out between KSU activists and non-tribals on Friday (February 28) during a rally organised against the Citizenship Amendment Act and demanding implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP).

On February 28, a night curfew had been imposed and internet services had been suspended for 48 hours in six districts of Meghalaya after clashes erupted in Shella area.

The SMS services have been restricted to only five SMS per day in Shillong. According to the reports, incidents of vandalism and arson took place in East Khasi Hills.

The six districts affected are--East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills, East Khasi Hills, Ri Bhoi, West Khasi Hills and South West Khasi Hills.

Meghalaya Governor Tathagata Roy and Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma have appealed the citizens to maintain peace. CM Sangma reviewed the law and order situation on Saturday and appealed the citizens to maintain law and order.

"I appeal to all our citizens and people of the state to ensure that peace returns and urge upon different organisations to refrain from any violent activity. A magisterial inquiry has been set up. We have ensured that enough manpower is put in place in the affected areas," he had said.



The chief minister had also announced an ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh for the family of the man killed in Friday's clash.