NIJJAR MURDER

Nijjar Murder: Days After Trudeau's Exit, Canada Govt Documents Show No Accused In Custody

Four suspects in Hardeep Singh Nijjar's murder case are reportedly no longer in custody, according to British Columbia documents.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 09, 2025, 10:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Nijjar Murder: Days After Trudeau's Exit, Canada Govt Documents Show No Accused In Custody Image: ANI

Four individuals allegedly accused in the murder of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar appear to be no longer in custody, according to the document released by the Justice Department of British Columbia.

The case documents indicate 'N' for the custody status. The four men identified as Karan Brar (22), Karan Singh (28), Amandeep Singh (22), Kamalpreet Singh (22), and Karanpreet Singh were charged by Canadian police with the murder of Nijjar and conspiracy to commit murder.

Three accused including Brar, Karanpreet and Kamalpreet were all taken into custody in Edmonton on May 3 while the fourth one Amandeep was already in the custody of Peel Regional Police in Ontario for unrelated firearms charges and was also arrested for the said crime on May 11.

(With ANI inputs)

