Nijjar Row: Recalled Indian Envoy To Canada Sanjay Verma Exposes Trudeau Government

India-Canada Row: Amid the ongoing row over the murder of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar, recalled Indian envoy to Canada Sanjay Verma has made some explosive claims that reveal the Justin Trudeau government's real intention. Verma alleged that Khalistani extremists and terrorists are 'deep assets' of Canada Security Intelligence Service (CSIS).

Speaking to Canada-based CTV News, Ambassador Verma accused the Canadian government of 'encouraging' Khalistani extremists, an allegation repeatedly made by the Ministry of External Affairs of India. "Khalistani extremists are being encouraged all the time. This is my allegation, I also know that some of these Khalistani extremists and terrorists are deep assets of CSIS, again I am not giving any evidence," the Ambassador said. This can be seen as a taunt to PM Trudeau who has accused India of plotting attacks on Canadian soil but did not give any proof so far.

"We only want the Canadian regime of the day, the government of the day to understand my core concerns sincerely rather than being bedfellows with those who are trying to challenge Indian sovereignty and territorial integrity...What happens in India will be decided by Indian Citizens. These Khalistani extremists are not Indian citizens, they are Canadian citizens and no country should allow its citizens to challenge the sovereignty of another nation," he added.

Ambassador Verma also rejected allegations levelled by the Canadian government against him. He explained that monitoring pro-Khalistani elements in Canada is a matter of national interest, and his team gathers information through open sources. "We read the newspapers, we read their statements since we understand Punjabi, so we read their social media posts and try to infer from there," Verma clarified.

The Ambassador's assertion comes days after Canada labelled the High Commissioner and five other Indian diplomats as "persons of interest" in the killing of NIA-designated terrorist Hardeep Nijjar, following which India issued a strong condemnation and recalled six diplomats including Verma.

The ties between India and Canada soured after Trudeau alleged in the Canadian Parliament last year that he had "credible allegations" of India's hand in the killing of Nijjar. India has denied all the allegations, calling them "absurd" and "motivated" and has accused Canada of giving space to extremist and anti-India elements in their country. (With ANI inputs)