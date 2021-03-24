Nikita Tomar murder case: Haryana court to deliver verdict today

New Delhi: The district sessions court in Faridabad is expected to give a verdict in the Nikita Tomar murder case on Wednesday (March 23).

Nikita Tomar, a 20-year-old girl was shot dead in daylight on October 26, 2020, by her school mate in the Faridabad district of Haryana. The trial for this murder case began on December 1, 2020, and its been four months hitherto that the family is waiting for a verdict.

The Additional Sessions Judge is expected to deliver the judgement on Wednesday (March 23).

The unfortunate incident took place in Faridabad's Ballabgarh region. Two persons were found involved in the murder case of Nikita Tomar. These two people tried abducting Nikita and when she resisted them one of them pulled out a pistol and shot point-blank at her. The sensational crime was even captured by someone over the mobile phone, the footage of which went viral over social media.

The police have arrested two men viz., Tausif, the main accused, and Rehan for allegedly killing the victim outside her college in Ballabhgarh, an incident that triggered protests with students and locals blocking the road to Sohna on October 27, 2020.

Tausif, after his arrest, confessed to police that he shot Nikita as she was about to get married to another person. Initial investigation into the murder case has revealed that Tausif has been harassing Nikita for a long time. His courage was increased because he comes from a powerful political family, and this encouraged him to go ahead to serve his motive. His family hails from the Mewat region, which in the recent few years has emerged as the biggest centre of crime as well as radical Islam in India.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) took over the case. A possibility of 'love jihad' was probed by the SIT as Nikita Tomar's family alleged that Tausif was constantly forcing her for the marriage and get converted to Islam.

