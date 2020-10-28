Nikita Tomar murder: Tauseef Ahmed's ‘illegal’ murder weapon found, car owner traced; SIT begins probe

NEW DELHI: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Haryana Police has found the murder weapon and the white i20 car used by the main accused Tauseef Ahmed, who shot dead 19-year-old Nikita Tomar in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad on Monday.

The police have found out that the i20 car which used by the accused -- Tausif and Rehan -- is registered in the name of a person from Delhi. The person has been called by the police for questioning but the car is yet to be recovered.

The SIT team also reached Nikita Tomar's house to talk to the family as it formally began its investigation into the sensational murder case, which has triggered national outrage over the incident.

Earlier, Faridabad MP Krishan Pal Gurjar also met the family of Nikita Tomar who was shot dead in broad daylight outside her college.

The accused, identified as Tauseef Ahmad, has also reportedly confessed to the crime. He said, "I killed her because she was going to marry someone else". During the interrogation, Tauseef also claimed that his career was ruined because of a case filed by Nikita's family in 2018. "I couldn't study medicine because I was arrested. And hence I took revenge," he said.

He also confessed to having a conversation with Nikita on the night of October 25.

According to the call details investigated by the Haryana police so far, Nikita and Tauseef had a conversation a day before the murder took place. Tauseef was constantly forcing Nikita to run away from home against her wishes and marry him.

Victim's family had registered an FIR against the prime accused in 2018 but later withdrew the case. Speaking to Zee News, the victim's brother Naveen Tomar said, "We registered a case against the accused in 2018. He had harassed my sister for marriage and kidnapped her so we had filed an FIR against him. Police had arrested him the same day and after talks in a panchayat, the matter was settled."

Nikita, a victim of 'love jihad in Haryana's Ballabhgarh was cremated by the family members today (October 27). Amid huge resentment and growing public anger, the final rites of Nikita was performed on Tuesday evening.

Naveen Tomar, brother of the deceased girl told that the administration accepted all their demands after which the family decided to cremate the body. Meanwhile, Tausif and his accomplice Rehan have been sent to two days of police custody. The court approved the police remand sought for further investigation in the case.

Nikita Tomar, a 19-year-old B Com student was shot dead outside the Aggarwal College on Monday evening.

The shocking incident was captured on a CCTV camera in which one can see the two accused coming out of a white i20 car and trying to get hold of two girl students.

After a verbal spat, one of the accused tries to pull the girl inside the car parked near the gate of the college in order to abduct her but as she resists, he pulls out a gun and shoots her in the back.

The two accused have been booked under Sections 302 (murder), 34 (criminal act done by several persons) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 25 (carrying prohibited arms) of the Arms Act.

Live TV