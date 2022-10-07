Nine booked for performing puja at Madrasa in Karnataka’s Bidar, Muslims stage protest

New Delhi: Nine people have been booked by Bidar police for allegedly trespassing into Mahud Gawan madrasa in north Karnataka to perform puja during Dasara festivities on Thursday, October 7. To prevent any adverse mishaps, a strong police force have been stationed around the ASI-protected site in the old city area. According to the Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar, the situation around the area is under control.

Karnataka | Bidar police booked nine people for allegedly trespassing into Mahmud Gawan madrasa, a heritage site & performing puja during Dasara festivities yesterday; Members of Muslim community staged a protest



The situation is under control: Additional SP Mahesh Meghannavar pic.twitter.com/8Gw68IpRrg October 7, 2022

According to eyewitnesses, nine people from a group did the puja in the presence of the police during the Bhavani Devi procession. After the video got viral, a few members of the local Muslim community staged a protest in front of the Police station, demanding action. After the Additional Superintendent of Police Mahesh Meghannanavar and Circle Inspector of Police Sathish persuaded them that proper action would be taken, the protesters dispersed.

AIMIM Chief, Asaduddin Owaisi condemned the act and lashed out at BJP-led state government over the incident. “Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate. @bidar_police @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims,” Owaisi wrote on Twitter.

Visuals from historic Mahmud Gawan masjid & madrasa, Bidar, #Karnataka (5th October). Extremists broke the gate lock & attempted to desecrate. @bidar_police @BSBommai how can you allow this to happen? BJP is promoting such activity only to demean Muslims pic.twitter.com/WDw1Gd1b93 — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) October 6, 2022

Later the day, the police filed a first information report (FIR) against Naresh Gauli, Prakash, Vinu, Manna, Sagar Banti, Jagadish Gauli, Arun Gauli, Gorakh Gauli, and another person after receiving the complaint from Syed Mubashir Ali.