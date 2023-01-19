topStoriesenglish
Nine injured in cooking cylinder blast at roadside eatery near Noida airport site

"The injured have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment," Jewar police station in-charge told PTI.

Jan 19, 2023
  • 9 people were injured in cooking cylinder blast near Jewar area
  • The incident took place at a roadside eatery
  • The eatery was not inside the airport premises

Nine injured in cooking cylinder blast at roadside eatery near Noida airport site

Noida: Nine people were injured on Thursday after a cooking gas cylinder exploded at a roadside eatery near the upcoming Noida International Airport in the Jewar area of Gautam Buddh Nagar, police officials said. The people were at the eatery located near Kishorepur village when the incident took place around 6 pm, a local police officer said.

"It was a small cooking gas cylinder which exploded at the eatery, causing injuries to nine people all of them adults and local residents. The injured have been admitted to a private hospital for treatment," Jewar police station in-charge Manoj Kumar Singh told PTI.

Also Read: 50 injured in gas cylinder blast during Chhath Puja preparations in Bihar's Aurangabad

The police officer confirmed that the eatery was not inside the airport premises.

Kishorepur is one of the notified villages in the Jewar area whose land is to be acquired for the development of the Greenfield Noida International Airport.

