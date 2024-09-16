Nipah Virus Threat: Kerala Places 175 People On Contact List, Heightens Containment Measures

Kerala’s Health Minister, Veena George, has confirmed that 175 individuals in Malappuram district have been identified on the contact list linked to the recent Nipah virus outbreak. Among them, 74 are healthcare professionals, and 104 are considered high-risk due to their close proximity to the infected.

Breakdown of Contacts and Medical Attention

Of the 175 contacts, 126 people are listed under primary contact, with 49 classified as secondary contacts. Ten individuals are currently receiving treatment at Manjeri Medical College Hospital. The health minister added that samples from 13 people have been sent for testing, with results still pending.

This outbreak follows the death of a 24-year-old man on September 9, marking the second fatality from the Nipah virus in Kerala this year. The state witnessed its first death due to the virus on July 21, 2024. Kerala has faced repeated Nipah outbreaks since 2018, which have heightened vigilance in the region. The virus, identified by the World Health Organisation (WHO) as a priority pathogen, poses significant epidemic potential due to the absence of vaccines or specific treatment options.

Containment Zones and Public Restrictions in Malappuram

In response to the threat, the state has enforced stringent containment measures in five wards of Malappuram district. These areas have been declared containment zones, where all shops must close by 7 PM. Public spaces such as cinema halls, schools, colleges, Madrassas, anganwadis, and tuition centers will remain closed.

Authorities have also restricted public gatherings. Events like weddings and funerals have a cap on the number of attendees. People are required to wear masks in public and avoid large gatherings to curb the virus's spread.