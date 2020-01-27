हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nirbhaya case

Nirbhaya case: Convict Mukesh Kumar seeks urgent hearing in SC against rejection of mercy plea

Death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder and gang rape case Mukesh Kumar Singh on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing on his plea against dismissal of his mercy petition by the President.

File photo

New Delhi: Death row convict in the 2012 Nirbhaya murder and gang rape case Mukesh Kumar Singh on Monday moved the Supreme Court seeking urgent hearing on his plea against dismissal of his mercy petition by the President.

The 32-year-old Singh's mercy plea was dismissed by President Ram Nath Kovind on January 17.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde said, "If somebody is going to be hanged then nothing can be more urgent than this" and asked Kumar's counsel to approach the mentioning officer as the hanging is scheduled on February 1.

The bench also comprised justices B R Gavai and Surya Kant.

The warrant for execution of death sentence for the four convicts in the case has been fixed on February 1 at 6 am.

Singh had moved the mercy petition after the Supreme Court had dismissed his curative petition against his conviction and death sentence.

