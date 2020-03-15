हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Nirbhaya convicts

Nirbhaya convicts' families seek President Kovind's permission for euthanasia

The convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case on Sunday (March 15, 2020) wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission for euthanasia. 

File photo

New Delhi: The convicts of the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case on Sunday (March 15, 2020) wrote a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind seeking permission for euthanasia. 

The letter addressed to Kovind has been signed by as many as 13 people, all of whom are family members of the four accused. 

Of the 13, two are from Mukesh's family, four are from Pawan and Vinay's family while three are from Akshay's family.

Earlier, on March 5 2020, Delhi's Patiala House Court had ruled that the four Nirbhaya gang-rape murder case convicts will be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am. 

The court had issued notices to the convicts on March 4, and at 2 pm on Thursday it came up with its judgment to hang the four convicts. 

President Kovind has already rejected the mercy petition of the three other convicts -- Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh. Notably, the Patiala House Court had issued the death warrants for the four convicts three times in the recent past.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old girl in the national capital in December 2012. Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused.

