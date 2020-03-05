Nirbhaya gang-rape murder case convicts to be hanged on March 20

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi today (March 05, 2020) ruled that the four Nirbhaya gang-rape murder case convicts will be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am.

On Monday (March 2), Pawan Gupta's curative petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court following which the plea was forwarded to the President Ram Nath Kovind. The president on Wednesday rejected the mercy petition following which the Tihar jail authorities moved the Patiala House Court seeking a fresh date for the hanging of the four convicts.

The court had issued notices to the convicts on March 4, and at 2 pm on Thursday it came up with its judgment to hang the four convicts.

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi, who was in court when the date was issued, said, "Hope this is the final date and they would be hanged on March 20."

President Kovind has already rejected the mercy petition of the three other convicts -- Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh. Notably, the Patiala House Court had issued the death warrants for the four convicts three times in the recent past.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old girl in the national capital in December 2012. Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused.