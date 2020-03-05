हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nirbhaya case

Nirbhaya gang-rape murder case convicts to be hanged on March 20

Nirbhaya gang-rape murder case convicts to be hanged on March 20

Nirbhaya gang-rape murder case convicts to be hanged on March 20
File photo

New Delhi: The Patiala House Court in Delhi today (March 05, 2020) ruled that the four Nirbhaya gang-rape murder case convicts will be hanged on March 20 at 5.30 am. 

On Monday (March 2), Pawan Gupta's curative petition was dismissed by the Supreme Court following which the plea was forwarded to the President Ram Nath Kovind. The president on Wednesday rejected the mercy petition following which the Tihar jail authorities moved the Patiala House Court seeking a fresh date for the hanging of the four convicts.

The court had issued notices to the convicts on March 4, and at 2 pm on Thursday it came up with its judgment to hang the four convicts. 

Nirbhaya's mother Asha Devi, who was in court when the date was issued, said, "Hope this is the final date and they would be hanged on March 20."

President Kovind has already rejected the mercy petition of the three other convicts -- Mukesh Singh, Vinay Sharma and Akshay Kumar Singh. Notably, the Patiala House Court had issued the death warrants for the four convicts three times in the recent past.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and murder of a 23-year-old girl in the national capital in December 2012. Six people, including the four convicts and a juvenile, were named as accused.

Tags:
Nirbhaya caseNirbhaya convictNirbhaya gangrape and murder
Next
Story

Tahir Hussain, suspended AAP leader accused in IB staffer Ankit Sharma's murder during Delhi riots, arrested

Must Watch

PT4M47S

Rahul Gandhi Visits Violence hit areas, Women blames Congress