Nirbhaya rape case

Nirbhaya rape convict Akshay Thakur files mercy petition before President

So far, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy petitions of convicts Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh in the matter.

Nirbhaya rape convict Akshay Thakur files mercy petition before President

New Delhi: Akshay Thakur, a death row convict in the Nirbhaya gang-rape and murder case, on Saturday filed a mercy petition before the President of India. Thakur has become the third convict in the case to file a mercy petition before the President.

So far, President Ram Nath Kovind has rejected the mercy petitions of convicts Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh in the matter.

Meanwhile, a Delhi court on Friday stayed till further orders the execution, which was earlier scheduled to take place on February 1, of the four convicts in the case.

A Delhi court had earlier issued a death warrant for convicts -- Akshay Thakur, Mukesh Singh, Pawan Gupta, and Vinay Sharma -- for their execution on February 1.

The case pertains to the gang-rape and brutalising of a 23-year-old paramedical student in a moving bus on the night of December 16, 2012, by six people including a juvenile in Delhi. 

The woman had died at a Singapore hospital a few days later. One of the five adults accused, Ram Singh, had allegedly committed suicide in the Tihar Jail during the trial of the case.

Nirbhaya rape caseNirbhaya rape convictsNirbhaya
