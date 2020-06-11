NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT-Madras best for engineering, IIM-Ahmedabad top management institute — List of top colleges in India

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has topped the overall list of higher education institutes in the country. IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi bagged the top three positions among educational institutions in the country in the HRD Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Thursday (June 11). As per the rankings, the top three engineering colleges in the country are IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.

As per the annual rankings, the top three universities are IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University.

Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has topped the list of management institutes in the county, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework list of 2020, announced by the Minister of Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokriyal.

IIM Bangalore is at the second place while IIM Calcutta is on the third place in the list. The fourth, fifth and sixth spots were clinched by IIM Lucknow, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Kozhikode respectively. IIM Indore, IIT Delhi, XLRI Jamshedpur and Management Development Institute Gurugram bagged the 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th spots respectively.

Among the colleges in India, Delhi University’s Miranda House is at the top place while Lady Sri Ram College for Women (LSR) bagged the second place and Hindu college stood at third.

In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood third.

In the medical colleges category, AIIMS Delhi got the top spot followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore. The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank released the latest rankings over a live broadcast on social media. He said that all the 1,000 plus universities and 45,000 plus colleges across India must be encouraged to take part in the rankings. "The institutes that are ranked on the top also have a responsibility to handhold and mentor fellow institutes. This will give the smaller institutes an opportunity for capacity building," he added.

Here is a list of institutes that topped the list in NIRF Rankings 2020:

Overall ranking:

IIT Madras

IISc Bengaluru

IIT Delhi

University:

IISc Bengaluru

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Engineering:

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

Management:

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

IIM Bangalore

IIM Calcutta

Pharmacy:

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Punjab University, Chandigarh

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

College:

Miranda House, New Delhi

Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi

Hindu College, New Delhi

Law:

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore

National Law University, New Delhi

National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad

Medical:

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Christian Medical College, Vellore

Dental:

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi

Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Architecture:

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

National Institute of Technology Calicut, Kozhikode