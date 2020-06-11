NIRF Ranking 2020: IIT-Madras best for engineering, IIM-Ahmedabad top management institute — List of top colleges in India

New Delhi: The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M) has topped the overall list of higher education institutes in the country. IISc Bangalore and IIT Delhi bagged the top three positions among educational institutions in the country in the HRD Ministry's National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) announced on Thursday (June 11). As per the rankings, the top three engineering colleges in the country are IIT Madras, IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay.
As per the annual rankings, the top three universities are IISc Bangalore, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Banaras Hindu University.
Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has topped the list of management institutes in the county, in the National Institutional Ranking Framework list of 2020, announced by the Minister of Human Resource Development, Dr. Ramesh Pokriyal.
IIM Bangalore is at the second place while IIM Calcutta is on the third place in the list. The fourth, fifth and sixth spots were clinched by IIM Lucknow, IIT Kharagpur and IIM Kozhikode respectively. IIM Indore, IIT Delhi, XLRI Jamshedpur and Management Development Institute Gurugram bagged the 7th, 8th, 9th, and 10th spots respectively.
Among the colleges in India, Delhi University’s Miranda House is at the top place while Lady Sri Ram College for Women (LSR) bagged the second place and Hindu college stood at third.
In the pharmacy category, the top institute is Jamia Hamdard in Delhi followed by Panjab University, Chandigarh. The National Institute of Pharmaceutical Research, Mohali stood third.
In the medical colleges category, AIIMS Delhi got the top spot followed by PGI, Chandigarh and CMC, Vellore. The annual rankings are usually announced in April but had to be postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Union HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank released the latest rankings over a live broadcast on social media. He said that all the 1,000 plus universities and 45,000 plus colleges across India must be encouraged to take part in the rankings. "The institutes that are ranked on the top also have a responsibility to handhold and mentor fellow institutes. This will give the smaller institutes an opportunity for capacity building," he added.
Here is a list of institutes that topped the list in NIRF Rankings 2020:
Overall ranking:
IIT Madras
IISc Bengaluru
IIT Delhi
University:
IISc Bengaluru
Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi
Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi
Engineering:
IIT Madras
IIT Delhi
IIT Bombay
Management:
Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad
IIM Bangalore
IIM Calcutta
Pharmacy:
Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi
Punjab University, Chandigarh
National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali
College:
Miranda House, New Delhi
Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi
Hindu College, New Delhi
Law:
National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore
National Law University, New Delhi
National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad
Medical:
All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi
Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh
Christian Medical College, Vellore
Dental:
Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi
Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi
Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune
Architecture:
IIT Kharagpur
IIT Roorkee
National Institute of Technology Calicut, Kozhikode