NIRF Ranking 2023: What Are The Parametres, Criterion Behind Ranking Of India's Best Colleges, Universities?

NIRF Ranking 2023: The Education Ministry on Monday released the NIRF Ranking 2023 and said that it is 'vital' for evaluating the 'quality' of educational programs offered by higher education institutions in colleges and universities in India. Also known as the India Rankings 2023, which implements the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) drafted for this purpose by the Ministry of Education in 2015, they were released by Union Minister of State for Education Rajkumar Ranjan Singh in the presence of vice-chancellors and directors of institutions of higher education and other top officials. This was the eighth consecutive edition of India Rankings of higher education institutions in India.

Speaking on the occasion, Rajkumar Ranjan Singh said that the India Rankings serve as a valuable tool for students in identifying universities based on their relative standing in various categories and subject domains among higher educational institutions in the country. It has also helped universities in identifying areas for improvement in teaching, research, resources, and infrastructure, he added.

The Minister stressed the requirement of working collectively to bring more and more institutions under the ambit of India Rankings as well as accreditation and expressed his pleasure with regard to the increase in the number of institutions who have applied for ranking in different categories and subject domains.

NIRF Ranking 2023: Three distinct additions this year

The three distinct additions of the 2023 edition of India Rankings are as follows:

-- Introduction of a new subject namely Agriculture & Allied Sectors

-- Integration of the 'Innovation' ranking previously executed by the Atal Ranking of Institutions on Innovation Achievements (ARIIA) into the India Rankings with an aim to reduce the burden on institutions of providing similar data to two different agencies.

-- Expansion of scope of 'Architecture' to 'Architecture and Planning' to include institutions imparting courses in Urban and Town Planning.

With the addition of a new category (Innovation) and subject domain (Agriculture & Allied Sectors) and expansion of 'Architecture' to 'Architecture and Planning', the existing portfolio of India Rankings has increased to 13 categories and subject domains that have been ranked in India Rankings 2023.

It is notable that during the maiden year of India Rankings in 2016, rankings were announced for Universities as well as for three domain-specific rankings, namely Engineering, Management, and Pharmacy institutions. However, over the period of eight years, four new categories and five new subject domains have been added to bring the total tally to five categories -- Overall, University, Colleges, Research Institutions & Innovation and 8 subject domains -- Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture & Planning, Medical, Law, Dental and Agriculture, and Allied Sectors.

NIRF Ranking: Five broad parameters

Five broad categories of parameters identified in the NIRF and their weightage on a scale of 10 are given below:

Parameter Marks Weightage Teaching, Learning & Resources 100 0.30 Research and Professional Practice 100 0.30 Graduation Outcome 100 0.20 Outreach and Inclusivity 100 0.10 Perception 100 0.10

Each of these five parameters have 2 to 5 sub-parameters and a total number of 16-18 sub-parameters are then used for ranking of higher educational institutions in different categories and subject domains. Institutions are ranked based on the total sum of marks assigned for each of these five broad groups of parameters.

In addition to parameters used for the Overall category, the following two additional sub-parameters were included for ranking institutions under 'Research Institutions' -- Research Papers published in journals covered in the First Quartile of Journal Citation Report (JCRQ1), and H Index.

Besides, sourcing data on various parameters from applicant institutions, third-party sources of data are also used, wherever possible. Scopus (Elsevier Science) and Web of Science (Clarivate Analytics) are also used for retrieving publications and citation data. Derwent Innovation is used for retrieving data on patents and the data retrieved from these sources are then shared with the institutions for transparency with a provision to give their inputs.

NIRF Rankings: Key highlights this year