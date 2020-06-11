NIRF Rankings 2020: IIM Ahmedabad ranked top B-school, IIM-Bangalore 2nd, IIM-Calcutta 3rd in top 10 list

NEW DELHI: The Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad (IIM-A) has topped this year’s B-school ranking in the latest National Indian Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2020 announced by the Union HRD Minister through his Twitter handle.

The IIM-Bangalore has clinched the second position, followed by IIM-Calcutta. IIM-A has improved its ranking from last year when it was placed at second position after IIM Bangalore.

Launched by HRD Ministry in 2015, the NIRF ranking judges teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practices, graduation outcome outreach and inclusivity, and perception.

The rankings are released for a total of 10 categories – Overall, Universities, Engineering, Colleges, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Architecture, Dental and Law.

The HRD Minister released India Rankings 2020 virtually in 10 categories in the presence of Minister of State for HRD Sanjay Dhotre.

Union HRD Minister @DrRPNishank e-released the National Institutional Ranking Framework (#NIRF) India Rankings 2020 today in the august presence of MoS for HRD, @SanjayDhotreMP. — Ministry of HRD (@HRDMinistry) June 11, 2020

Additional Secretary (Higher Education) Rakesh Ranjan, MHRD; Chairman UGC Prof DP Singh; Chairman, AICTE Anil Sahasrabudhe; Chairman NBA, Prof KK Aggarwal; Member Secretary NBA, Dr. Anil Kumar Nassa, and representatives of Higher Education Institutions witnessed the release through video conferencing.

This is the fifth consecutive edition of India Rankings of the institutions of higher education in India.

In 2020, an addition to nine rankingsie one domain “Dental” has been introduced for the first time bringing the total tally to 10 categories / subject domains.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that these rankings acts as a guide to students for selection of universities based on a set of criteria and helps universities to improve their performance on various ranking parameters and identify gaps in research and areas of improvement.

He added that the Ranking of Institutions at national level instill a competitive spirit amongst institutions to perform better and secure higher rank in international ranking.

Pokhriyal said that the Ministry of HRD has taken this important initiative of creating a National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF), which is being used for past five years for ranking of institutions of higher education in different categories and domains of knowledge and it is indeed a source of encouragement for all of us.

He said that this exercise has also created a habit of organizing the data by the institutions and most of all these institutions attempt themselves to become more competitive.

The Minister was happy to observe that broad categories of parameters identified in the NIRF have successfully captured all the important aspects of teaching, learning and resources, research and professional practice, graduate outcomes etc. in institutions of higher education.

The Minister was happy to learn that country-specific parameters relevant to the Indian situation such as regional diversity, outreach, gender equity and inclusion of disadvantaged sections of the society are included in the ranking methodology.

All parameters and sub-parameters are duly normalized so keep them “size-independent” and “age-independent” so that large and old institutions do not get undue advantages.

Pokhriyal said that it is indeed befitting that besides Overall ranking, category-specific rankings are done for colleges and universities and subject-specific rankings are done for Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Architecture, Law and Medicine. A new subject domain, i.e. “Dental” is introduced from 2020 onwards.

Here is a list of institutes that topped the list in NIRF Rankings 2020:

Overall ranking

IIT Madras

IISc Bengaluru

IIT Delhi

University

IISc Bengaluru

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi

Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi

Engineering

IIT Madras

IIT Delhi

IIT Bombay

Management

Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad

IIM Bangalore

IIM Calcutta

Pharmacy

Jamia Hamdard, New Delhi

Punjab University, Chandigarh

National Institute of Pharmaceutical Education and Research, Mohali

College

Miranda House, New Delhi

Lady Shri Ram College, New Delhi

Hindu College, New Delhi

Law

National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore

National Law University, New Delhi

National Academy of Legal Studies and Research (NALSAR), Hyderabad

Medical

All India Institute of Medical Sciences, New Delhi

Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh

Christian Medical College, Vellore

Dental

Maulana Azad Institute of Dental Sciences, New Delhi

Manipal College of Dental Sciences, Udupi

Dr D Y Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune

Architecture

IIT Kharagpur

IIT Roorkee

National Institute of Technology Calicut, Kozhikode