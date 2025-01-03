Nita Ambani Pays Tribute To Kokilaben Ambani And Dhirubhai Ambani At Jamnagar Refinery’s 25th Anniversary

Nita Ambani, Founder and Chairperson of Reliance Foundation, remembered Dhirubhai Ambani, while addressing employees and their families gathered to celebrate 25 years of Jamnagar Refinery. Calling it the Reliance founder’s "karmabhumi."

Speaking at the event, Nita Ambani pointed out how Jamnagar was special for every member of the Ambani family. "For Kokila mummy, it is a Janmabhumi, the land of her birth, representing her roots and values. She is here with us today and all this has been possible only because of Aashirwad. Thank you Mummy, for everything that you do for us," she said.

Remembering Dhirubhai Ambani, she said, "For Papa, Sri Dhirubhai Ambani, Jamnagar was his karmabhumi, the land of his vision, his dreams, his destiny, symbolising his duty, dedication and purpose. Yesterday was Papa’s 92nd birthday. I’m sure he’s showering his blessings on all of us here in Jamnagar."

“For Mukesh, it has been his shraddha bhumi, the land of devotion and respect. This is where Papa saw the big dream of setting up the world’s largest grassroots refinery. And this is where Mukesh helped to bring his father’s dream into reality," she said.

“And, for our children, especially Anant, it is his seva bhumi, the land of his service and compassion. This is the beating heart of our families dreams," she added.