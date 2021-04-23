Nithyananda bans Indian travellers to Kailasa due to COVID-19 surge

India is witnessing the second wave of coronavirus and its impact is quite evident. India's COVID-19 caseload has tripled in the last 17 days and the situation is severe. In the wake of the COVID-19 resurge in India, the newly formed country Kailasa has banned the entry of Indians.

Nithyananda, the absconding godman founded his own country Kailasa and in the current situation has closed the borders to travellers from Brazil, Malaysia and the European Union.

The order issued by Kailasa mentions that the second and third waves of coronavirus, all embassies of Kailasa from these nations were sealed. The borders will remain shut to these travellers until further notice.

“Indians will not be able to visit the island of ‘Kailasa’ located off the coast of Ecuador for now,” Nithyananda said in a statement.

Accused of sexual assault, Nithyananda has been hiding on the island off the coast of Ecuador since the year 2019. Nithyananda described Kailasa as a “Hindu sovereign nation”.

It is interesting to note that, this remote island which he claims to be a spiritual nation has its own cabinet, prime minister and a dedicated website. Nithyananda has even launched its own ‘Reserve Bank of Kailasa’ in August 2020 to print ‘Kailashian dollars’.

Despite his repeated application, the United Nations (UN) has refused to recognize ‘Kailasa’ as a separate country.

