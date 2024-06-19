Advertisement
NITIN GADKARI

Nitin Gadkari Clarifies After Inauguration-Ready Bridge Collapses in Bihar's Araria

A newly constructed bridge in Bihar's Araria district collapsed before its inauguration, leading to political blame and safety concerns; Nitin Gadkari clarified it wasn't under the Central Road Transport Ministry.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Gunjan D. Bidani|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2024, 09:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Bihar Bridge Collapse: A newly constructed bridge over the Bakra river in Pararia village of Bihar's Araria district collapsed on Tuesday. The bridge was constructed to connect Araria's Sikhti and Kursakatta. Unfortunately, a part of the bridge was washed away before its inauguration.

Meanwhile, Office of Nitin Gadkari said in a post on X, "The bridge that collapsed in Araria, Bihar was not constructed under the Central Road Transport Ministry. Its work was going on under the Rural Development Ministry of the Bihar Government."

The incident has raised significant concerns about infrastructure safety in the region. A video capturing the collapse depicts the bridge crumbling within seconds, reducing it to debris. Congress party's Srinivas BV seized the opportunity to take on the "double engine government" in Bihar.

"The bridge of the double engine government was washed away in water even before its inauguration," Srinivas BV wrote in a post on X. Last year in June, a portion of a temporary bridge built on River Ganga in the Vaishali district of Bihar was partly washed away by strong winds.

The temporary bridge connected Raghopur to the Vaishali District Headquarters.

